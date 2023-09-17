Man in hospital after stabbing at a Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was stabbed Sunday morning outside at a gas station in Phoenix.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a stabbing at a QuikTrip near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man with a stab wound. Police say the man was unable to tell them much about the incident, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.