Man in hospital after stabbing at a Phoenix gas station

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was stabbed Sunday morning outside at a gas station in Phoenix.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a stabbing at a QuikTrip near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man with a stab wound. Police say the man was unable to tell them much about the incident, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.

