Baby dead, man hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole in Goodyear

The baby died at the scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A baby is dead, and a man is fighting for his life after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Sunday afternoon in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:20 p.m. near Perryville Road and Van Buren Street. The 28-year-old man and a baby were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, Goodyear Deputy Fire Capt. Tim Wayne said. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the baby died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MCSO is investigating the crash, and it’s unknown if impairment or distracted driving are factors.

