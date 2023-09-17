Your Life
K-9 Whiskey busts 2 women hauling fentanyl, crystal meth, Gila County deputies say

With the help of K9 Whiskey, the two found pounds of drugs hidden inside the vehicle, the Gila...
With the help of K9 Whiskey, the two found pounds of drugs hidden inside the vehicle, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.(Gila County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A very good K-9 helped bust out-of-state travelers hauling drugs through Gila County over the weekend, the county sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, officials say a deputy pulled over two women driving on Highway 87 in Gila County. The two women were traveling from Oklahoma, but the deputy said their travel plans seemed fishy, so he decided to search their vehicle. With the help of K-9 Whiskey, the two found pounds of drugs hidden inside the vehicle, GCSO said.

Investigators say in total, 42 pounds of suspected fentanyl-laced pills, crystal methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash and a handgun were found. The estimated street value of the drugs is roughly $4 million.

