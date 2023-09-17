Arizona Humane Society volunteers return from Maui after helping animals impacted by wildfire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers with the Arizona Humane Society returned home after spending eight days in Maui, helping animals impacted by the Lahaina wildfire.

When the team of five first arrived on the island, they could not go to the burn zone as initially planned due to the fumes and bad conditions. So they moved to another location with three mobile vet units and drove around the area, providing food and water to cattle, pigs, horses and other domesticated animals affected by the fire.

“We really wanted to be a part of helping those residents that lost everything but still had animals or save animals who may have lost their humans and property and were no strays and needed medical condition,” said Tracey Miller, AHS Director of Field Operations. “We really didn’t know what we were going to get into there. We just were open to do anything we possibly could.”

Miller added that the team did a lot of debriefing about what they saw and how this experience impacted them.

