Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Humane Society volunteers return from Maui after helping animals impacted by wildfire

The team drove around the area, providing food and water to cattle, pigs, horses and other domesticated animals affected by the fire.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers with the Arizona Humane Society returned home after spending eight days in Maui, helping animals impacted by the Lahaina wildfire.

When the team of five first arrived on the island, they could not go to the burn zone as initially planned due to the fumes and bad conditions. So they moved to another location with three mobile vet units and drove around the area, providing food and water to cattle, pigs, horses and other domesticated animals affected by the fire.

“We really wanted to be a part of helping those residents that lost everything but still had animals or save animals who may have lost their humans and property and were no strays and needed medical condition,” said Tracey Miller, AHS Director of Field Operations. “We really didn’t know what we were going to get into there. We just were open to do anything we possibly could.”

Miller added that the team did a lot of debriefing about what they saw and how this experience impacted them.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

The team drove around the area, providing food and water to cattle, pigs, horses and other...
Arizona Humane Society volunteers help animals impacted in Maui wildfire
The Extra Point: Varsity Zone Sept. 15, 2023
The Extra Point: Varsity Zone - Sept. 15, 2023
Donald Hill was captured by US Marshals in Coolidge around 9 p.m. Friday night.
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Coolidge, officials say
5 Foods You Aren't Eating But Should
5 healthy foods you should be eating