Arizona Cardinals lose to the New York Giants in season home opener 31-28

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against New York Giants linebacker Micah...
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t grab their first win on Sunday afternoon, losing to the New York Giants 31-28 on Sunday afternoon during the season’s home opener at State Farm Stadium. The team falls to 0-2 for the season under backup quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The Cardinals fought a Giants comeback in the fourth quarter when the game was tied at 28-28 with 4 minutes remaining. It was all down to Cardinals backup quarterback Josh Dobbs and the offense to come through. However, the team fell short when the Giants scored a field goal to win the game, 31-28, with seconds remaining in the game.

The Giants scored for the first time in the third quarter, bringing the score to 20-7. Then, the Cardinal’s offense went to work. Dobbs completed a 3-yard pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who ran in the two-point conversion for a 28-7 lead. The Giants went on to score another touchdown, closing the gap 28-14.

The Cardinal’s offense and defense were strong in the first half, holding the Giants back. The Red Birds scored a touchdown and a field goal towards the end of the first quarter. Dobbs ran a touchdown at the start of the second quarter, bringing the team to a 14-0 lead. The Cardinals got close to the Giant’s endzone but not close enough by the time they got to a fourth down. The team decided to kick a field goal, and the Giants couldn’t seem to catch a break as the game went into halftime with the Cardinals in a 20-0 lead.

The Red Birds will face off against the Dallas Cowboys next week at 1:25 p.m.

