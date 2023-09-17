Arizona Cardinals lose to the New York Giants in season home opener 31-28

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t grab their first win on Sunday afternoon, losing to the New York Giants 31-28 on Sunday afternoon during the season’s home opener at State Farm Stadium. The team falls to 0-2 for the season under backup quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The Cardinals fought a Giants comeback in the fourth quarter when the game was tied at 28-28 with 4 minutes remaining. It was all down to Cardinals backup quarterback Josh Dobbs and the offense to come through. However, the team fell short when the Giants scored a field goal to win the game, 31-28, with seconds remaining in the game.

The Giants scored for the first time in the third quarter, bringing the score to 20-7. Then, the Cardinal’s offense went to work. Dobbs completed a 3-yard pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who ran in the two-point conversion for a 28-7 lead. The Giants went on to score another touchdown, closing the gap 28-14.

#AZCardinals with a shutout heading into the break… up 20-0 vs. Giants at halftime. Giants held to 81 total yards (25 yds rushing) and just five first downs. Josh Dobbs 12/16 for 146 yds, Brown 50 rec yds, Conner 50 yds on 13 carries. #NFL @azfamily pic.twitter.com/FH3YLIUe1L — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) September 17, 2023

The Cardinal’s offense and defense were strong in the first half, holding the Giants back. The Red Birds scored a touchdown and a field goal towards the end of the first quarter. Dobbs ran a touchdown at the start of the second quarter, bringing the team to a 14-0 lead. The Cardinals got close to the Giant’s endzone but not close enough by the time they got to a fourth down. The team decided to kick a field goal, and the Giants couldn’t seem to catch a break as the game went into halftime with the Cardinals in a 20-0 lead.

The Red Birds will face off against the Dallas Cowboys next week at 1:25 p.m.

