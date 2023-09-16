Woman stabs sister during fight at Glendale home, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police say a woman stabbed her sister and attempted to run away on Friday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Glendale officers were called to a home near 91st and Glendale avenues for a stabbing. When police arrived, they found two sisters fighting, and one of them stabbed the other during the scuffle. The suspect then pepper sprayed her sister’s boyfriend, investigators said.

She attempted to run away from the home but was later stopped by officers near Westgate Entertainment District. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

