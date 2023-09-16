Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Top 5 health foods you probably aren’t eating

Village Health Clubs and Spa dietitian Jamie Miller is sharing the top 5 foods you probably aren’t currently eating but should be.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When naming superfoods, items like blueberries, salmon, spinach, and almonds are common items that probably come to mind. However, some of the top nutritional powerhouses are foods you likely have never put in your grocery cart. Village Health Clubs and Spa dietitian Jamie Miller is sharing the top 5 foods you probably aren’t currently eating but should be, as well as tasty recipes to showcase how to use them.

For the full list and recipes, you can check out Jamie’s blog.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

5 Foods You Aren't Eating But Should
5 healthy foods you should be eating
Lasgidi
There’s a new food truck on the streets of Phoenix - Lasgidi Cafe!
“Cheat Eat” Caesar Dressing and Vegan Nut Dressing
Nearly 30 new restaurants are participating from Bisbee, Wilcox, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista,...
A Foodie’s Fantasy: Restaurant week kicks off across Arizona