Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Temps stay in triple digits in parts of Arizona but cool down into next week

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update 6 a.m. Saturday 09/16/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for a warm and dry weekend in the Phoenix area with highs a little above average!

Look for sunny skies and light winds with a high of 105 this afternoon. Morning lows will start out in the 70s.

Sunday will be very similar, with a high of 105 under sunny skies, but temps will start to drop as we head into another work week.

Look for low 100s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the 90s return. We’ll see 97 on Thursday and 95 on Friday. Enjoy!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/16/23
Perfect day in Flagstaff while Phoenix stays in triple digits
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 9/15/2023.
Warm, dry weekend weather expected for Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 9/15/2023.
Warmer weekend ahead for metro Phoenix
This weekend, we expect warmer-than-normal temperatures and only isolated showers in the...
Warm and dry weekend ahead for metro Phoenix