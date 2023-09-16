Temps stay in triple digits in parts of Arizona but cool down into next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for a warm and dry weekend in the Phoenix area with highs a little above average!

Look for sunny skies and light winds with a high of 105 this afternoon. Morning lows will start out in the 70s.

Sunday will be very similar, with a high of 105 under sunny skies, but temps will start to drop as we head into another work week.

Look for low 100s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the 90s return. We’ll see 97 on Thursday and 95 on Friday. Enjoy!

