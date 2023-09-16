Search for violent fugitive continues in Coolidge, neighbors feel uneasy

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “Armed and dangerous.” That’s how Coolidge police describe a fugitive they’re working to track down. Donald Hill is wanted for ten violent felonies, and he was last seen Thursday in a neighborhood near a couple of schools in Coolidge.

The 45-year-old is on the run and has a lengthy criminal history. Officials said he has ties to Coolidge, and people who live in the area told Arizona’s Family they will feel uneasy until he’s found and locked up. “I will definitely say I cried yesterday,” said Shai Mcfarlen.

Mcfarlen said she was panicked as a teacher and a mom when Imagine Schools at Coolidge was on lockdown for hours Thursday. She said seeing and hearing helicopters and SWAT teams searching for a violent felon was terrifying. “I’m still nervous being in Coolidge just because we don’t know if he’s here,” she said.

Police have not yet caught Hill. He’s wanted on five counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault by Pinal County. He has brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, and 155 pounds. Hill is bald with tattoos on his head and neck.

“It’s very scary being outside, honestly, like I’m a woman with my two children, and this guy’s known for kidnapping and assault,” said Mcfarlen.

Matt Fanning lives nearby and was driving home from work yesterday afternoon when an officer stopped him as he pulled into his neighborhood. Fanning lives in the Seasons at the Village, right by where Hill was last seen at 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn. “They had me wait and asked if they could have the SWAT team search the house for whoever they were looking for, and I let them do that. They were in there for about 20 minutes looking around, then they came out and let me in,” said Fanning.

Fanning saw SWAT teams going door to door for hours Thursday. He said this was unusual for what is typically a peaceful part of town. “Definitely unexpected for out here,” he said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is leading the investigation and search effort and is asking anyone with information to contact them or your local police department. Any law enforcement agency in the state can arrest Hill. You can provide a tip anonymously by calling 1-877-WANTED-2 or USMS Tips.

