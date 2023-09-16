Your Life
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state on Monday. (Source: KFYR)
By J.R. Havens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINTO, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota says he harvested a large elk earlier this week.

KFYR reports that Thomas Sitzer used a Hoyt RX-7 bow to take the elk on Monday in the northeast part of the state.

Sitzer said the elk only moved about 50 yards after he shot it in a terrain mixed with some coulee systems.

He plans on submitting the elk to be scored by the Boone and Crockett Club, which measures size and symmetry.

The age is not official, but Sitzer estimated the animal to be a little more than 6 years old.

“Every time I see an elk, I am in awe of how big they are. I don’t know if these were my first thoughts in my mind, but they’ve certainly been my thoughts the past few days,” Sitzer said. “I am extremely lucky to have drawn the tag and a lot of people had a part in this.”

The animal’s height and weight remain unknown until after the drying period.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

