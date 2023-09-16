Hot weekend weather leads to slightly cooler week ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend! Any outdoor plans around the Valley will be safe as far as the weather goes. Just remember to drink plenty of water as we will have highs both Saturday and Sunday around 105 with sunny skies. Lows overnight will be in the upper 70s.

The above-average temperatures will stick around for the start of the work week, but the Valley will begin to cool down after Wednesday.

We will be in the 90s as highs for Thursdays and into the next weekend, putting us below average, so enjoy the slightly cooler weather!

