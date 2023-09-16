‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Coolidge, officials say

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have confirmed the search for an “armed and dangerous” fugitive in Pinal County has come to an end. Donald Hill was captured by US Marshals in Coolidge around 9 p.m. Friday night and booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Hill first went missing around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, prompting a lockdown for all schools. Coolidge police posted on social media asking people to avoid areas near 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road. U.S. Marshals were called to assist the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in finding Hill, who was seen in the neighborhood. Hill was wanted on five counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault.

Parents spoke to Arizona’s Family just hours before Hill was captured. Shai Mcfarlen said she remembered seeing and hearing helicopters and SWAT teams searching for Hill earlier this week. “It’s very scary being outside, honestly, like I’m a woman with my two children, and this guy’s known for kidnapping and assault,” said Mcfarlen.

Donald Hill, 45, is wanted on five counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault by Pinal County.

Neighbor Matt Fanning says authorities stopped him as the search continued near his neighborhood. “They had me wait and asked if they could have the SWAT team search the house for whoever they were looking for, and I let them do that. They were in there for about 20 minutes looking around, then they came out and let me in,” said Fanning.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for additional details. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.