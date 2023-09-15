Woman injured in shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at the Tides on West Dunlap at 43rd and Dunlap avenues around 2:30 a.m. Friday and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect at the apartment complex and took him into custody, but other details, including what led up to the shooting, have not yet been released. Detectives are investigating.

