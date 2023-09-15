Warm and dry weekend ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is building into Arizona from the west. As it moves over the state this weekend, we expect warmer-than-normal temperatures and only isolated showers in the mountains. The deserts will stay dry. A sneak peek at the 10-14 forecast shows not much precipitation chances, so we may finish the month and the monsoon with no more rain.

Look for highs around 105 on Saturday and Sunday, and it’ll start to come down beginning Monday. By the end of next week, we’re looking for highs in the mid-90s and lows in the 70s. And as one of the weather service forecasters put it, there’s a non-zero chance of precipitation in the Valley for the next seven days. Translated? It’s not going to rain.

It’s looking more and more like the rather minimal monsoon pattern we had this summer is ending, and we’re coming under the influence of the westerlies. That means a transition to fall and then winter weather.

