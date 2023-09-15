Your Life
Slightly warmer weather around Phoenix heading into the weekend

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 a.m. Update for Friday, 9/15/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A sunny and dry day is expected in the Valley, with morning temperatures in the 70s and 80s and warming to 103 degrees today.

Storm chances continue in the High Country today but fall off over the weekend for what are expected to be dry days almost statewide. The exception is eastern Arizona, where a backdoor cold front brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

For the rest of Arizona, a ridge of high-pressure building in from the west will bring a slight warm-up in temperatures this weekend. Look for high temperatures near 105 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. That’s a few degrees above our average high of 101 this time of year.

More changes are on the way next week, with a trough of low pressure expected to move through our region. At this point, rain chances are not looking promising for the Valley, but we could have some breezy and slightly cooler days in the upper 90s. Morning lows will also drop to the upper 60s to low 70s around town. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

