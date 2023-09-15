Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale woman bakes pies to raise funds for Maui Humane Society following wildfires

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
After hearing about the tragic wildfires in Hawai'i, Shirley Gilbert started baking pies and donating all proceeds to the Maui Humane Society.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) After seeing the loss of life and devastation from the wildfires in Maui, a Scottsdale woman decided to do what she could to help. An avid animal lover, Shirley Gilbert started baking and selling pies, with all proceeds going to the Maui Humane Society.

She’s already collected over $2,000 in orders, baking an average of 20 pies per day. Gilbert has even been using a vacant neighboring apartment at Revel Legacy in Scottsdale so she can bake more than what’s possible in her own kitchen.

Gilbert says she’ll make any kind of pie and will be taking orders until the end of the year. To order a pie and support the cause, call (480) 462-5256 or email info@revellegacy.com. If sending a check, make it out to the Maui Humane Society.

Her inspiration for the effort is her beloved dog, Max, who recently passed away. Watch the video above to learn more.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car

Latest News

A Scottsdale woman is baking pies to raise money for the Maui Humane Society following the...
Scottsdale woman bakes pies to raise money for Maui animals
With her Pay It Forward award, Karis and her club can buy more supplies.
Middle school student in Chandler wins Pay It Forward Award
A Chandler girl was given the Pay It Forward award for starting a nonprofit. Sponsored by...
Mom Pays It Forward to Chandler middle schooler who started nonprofit
This year will mark the 44th Fiesta Bowl parade!
Balloon preparations underway for 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl parade