Scottsdale woman bakes pies to raise funds for Maui Humane Society following wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After seeing the loss of life and devastation from the wildfires in Maui, a Scottsdale woman decided to do what she could to help. An avid animal lover, Shirley Gilbert started baking and selling pies, with all proceeds going to the Maui Humane Society.

She’s already collected over $2,000 in orders, baking an average of 20 pies per day. Gilbert has even been using a vacant neighboring apartment at Revel Legacy in Scottsdale so she can bake more than what’s possible in her own kitchen.

Gilbert says she’ll make any kind of pie and will be taking orders until the end of the year. To order a pie and support the cause, call (480) 462-5256 or email info@revellegacy.com. If sending a check, make it out to the Maui Humane Society.

Her inspiration for the effort is her beloved dog, Max, who recently passed away. Watch the video above to learn more.

