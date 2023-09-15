Your Life
Middle school student in Chandler wins Pay It Forward Award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Chandler to Karis Wells, an eighth-grader who started a nonprofit that helps premature babies. “My son was born 1 pound 8 ounces. He is now in first grade and attends school in Chandler. When I reached out to Karis’ mom and told her what can we do to help, she told me they are trying to raise as much money as they can to make items for families that are going through the NICU journey,” said Mitze Warner, who nominated Karis.

Karis and her two friends were also born prematurely and they started a club that crochets, knits and sews items that will help NICU babies. Their club has grown at their school to over 30 members. Because of her inspiration, Warner wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We got Karis out of class and surprised her. “My name is Mitzie Warner. I work with the March of Dimes. I also had a baby that was born premature. He is now a first grader and I know all about your club and I wanted to give you $500,” said Warner. “When my boy was in the NICU, this was given to me and I have it to this day. So I wanted to let you know that your club is really making a difference for parents going through the NICU journey.”

With her Pay It Forward award, Karis and her club can buy more supplies and create even more wonderful things for premature babies. “I started this club with my friends and we were all preemies and I wanted to give back to all the little preemies like us,” Karis said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form from our community page.

