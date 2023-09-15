Your Life
Man in critical condition after bee attack in Paradise Valley

A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being attacked by a bee swarm in Paradise Valley Friday...
A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being attacked by a bee swarm in Paradise Valley Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Fire officials say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was attacked by a swarm of bees Friday morning in Paradise Valley.

Around 9:20 a.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to a home on Cheryl Drive, just southwest of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard. Crews arrived to find a man being actively attacked by bees and immediately began fighting the swarm with foam. The man in his 40s was then loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

