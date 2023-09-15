Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs’ pick for director of Arizona Department of Housing accused of plagiarism

A Senate committee rejected Gov. Hobbs' pick for Arizona's housing director and the chairman accused the nominee of plagiarism.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican-led state Senate Committee on Thursday rejected Governor Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Housing.

Joan Serviss became the latest of the governor’s nominees to fall short of the votes needed to clear the Committee on Director Nominations. Since January, Serviss has run the department and will now need confirmation of the full Senate to keep her job, which is unlikely given the committee’s refusal to approve her.

During the nearly 3 hour hearing, Chairman Jake Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek, accused her of plagiarism. Serviss flatly rejected the allegation.

In response to the panel’s rejection, Hobbs’ office sent a statement that called the hearing a “political circus.” “Extremists in the Senate made it clear they’re more interested in creating a political circus than fairly scrutinizing cabinet nominees,” the statement said in part.

Since taking office at the beginning of the year, the nominations committee has approved six executive nominations while rejecting or holding four others.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

Questions are being raised over Gov. Katie Hobbs' staff getting free tickets to Super Bowl 57...
Gov. Hobbs' staff got free Super Bowl tickets but is it illegal?
A Senate committee rejected Gov. Hobbs' pick for Arizona's housing director and the chairman...
Nominee for Arizona housing director accused of plagiarism
Governor Hobbs's office received free tickets to Super Bowl 57.
Governor’s office received Super Bowl tickets, but did they violate state law?
Republicans have opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden but that could spell...
Polling shows possible risks of Biden impeachment inquiry