‘El Grito’ Festival in downtown Phoenix kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

¡Viva México!
The "El Grito" Festival is an electrifying celebration of Mexican Independence Day that will immerse you in the rich culture, food, and entertainment of Mexico.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Commemorating Mexican Independence Day - Cinco de Mayo is something completely different - the “El Grito” Festival in downtown Phoenix will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Monday night.

On Sept. 16, 1810, a Catholic priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church in Dolores and encouraged people to revolt to put an end to Spain’s rule over their country. His speech is called the Grito de Dolores, or Cry of Dolores.

At midnight, just as Sept. 15 rolls into Sept. 16, the president of Mexico rings that same bell and delivers el Grito. It’s an event that’s watched all over the world.

Gibby Parra met with Jorge Mendoza, the Consul General of Mexico in Phoenix, to give us a preview of the “El Grito” Festival and explain why it’s so important.

