Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Phoenix-area sky

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some Arizonans thought they saw a UFO streaking across the sky on Thursday night but there was a more down-to-earth explanation. Viewers started messaging Arizona’s Family just before 8 p.m. about the strange light. Some thought it was a SpaceX satellite. While the company had planned a launch for Thursday, it had to postpone that mission.

The so-called Alpha rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It’s made by a Texas-based company called Firefly Aerospace and is part of a mission for the U.S. Space Force, a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The mission is reportedly called VICTUS NOX, which translates to “conquer the night” in Latin.

