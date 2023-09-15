Crash at Loop 202/SR 51 interchange in Phoenix leaves 2 men seriously hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men have been seriously injured in a crash early Friday morning on a busy Phoenix freeway interchange.

The collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and State Route 51 interchange. Phoenix fire crews arrived to find a single-car crash with one person trapped. Two men in their 20s were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries and the other listed in extremely critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the transition ramp from the westbound 202 to eastbound I-10/northbound SR 51 will be closed as troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to State Route 51 northbound: A crash has CLOSED the transition ramp. pic.twitter.com/ZRKdlbDNRI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 15, 2023

