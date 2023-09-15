Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crash at Loop 202/SR 51 interchange in Phoenix leaves 2 men seriously hurt

Two men were seriously hurt in a crash at a busy Phoenix freeway interchange shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Two men have been seriously injured in a crash early Friday morning on a busy Phoenix freeway interchange.

The collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and State Route 51 interchange. Phoenix fire crews arrived to find a single-car crash with one person trapped. Two men in their 20s were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries and the other listed in extremely critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the transition ramp from the westbound 202 to eastbound I-10/northbound SR 51 will be closed as troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa
It's unlikely the Valley will see more heavy rain.
Slim chance for storms in Phoenix area

Latest News

A serious injury, single-car crash shut down a busy freeway transition ramp in Phoenix early...
Serious-injury crash closes ramp at Loop 202/SR 51 interchange
There was a strange light in the Arizona sky and it wasn't a SpaceX satellite.
So what was that strange light in the Arizona sky?
Glendale is making it easier to get around the city by using microtransit so people can get a...
Glendale going toward microtransit help people get around
This new technology has two different sizes for the balloons, giving doctors more options when...
Arizona leading the way when it comes to new technology for atrial fibrillation procedures