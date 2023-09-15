Your Life
Boy shot reportedly at Chandler park

The boy was shot apparently at a park nearby.
The boy was shot apparently at a park nearby.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boy is recovering after he was shot at a Chandler park on Friday afternoon, police say. It happened near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the leg. Police didn’t say what his condition was. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if officers are looking for any suspects. An investigation is underway.

