‘Adrenaline kicked in’: Truck driver said he helped stop police pursuit on interstate with trailer

The driver made space between the pursuit and traffic.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Henrico County Police Department said no one was injured after a pursuit ended on southbound Interstate 95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on Hungary Road and Cleveland Street for reckless driving by a wanted person.

The vehicle did not stop, and officers said they pursued the car onto I-95.

“It was pretty crazy seeing what was going on, and I don’t know, I guess adrenaline kicked in,” said Curtis Butler, a truck driver who saw the chase. “I figured, ‘Hey, I can stop this guy with my truck and trailer.’”

Butler said he saw police try and spin the pickup truck out without success.

He said he and another truck driver backed off to try and create space between the pursuit and traffic before he saw an opening.

“It looked like somebody was going to get hurt, so me and the Tindal truck decided that we would just go ahead and stop the truck, put him into the wall and slow him down,” Butler said. “Let everybody get home safely.”

Butler helped end the pursuit near the I-95 South/Route 301 overpass with no reported injuries.

“I got out of the truck and went for the front. I looked in my mirror and saw all the guns drawn, and I was like, ‘No, this is not a good spot to be sitting because they’re pointing at me, so let me get out of this truck and take cover,’” Butler said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police have still not confirmed what the person was wanted for.

The incident closed two lanes of southbound I-95 shortly after 2:30 p.m., causing traffic backups for several miles.

Butler said he was glad he could help before anyone got hurt and that his truck came out without a scratch.

“Yes, sir, my truck is good. I wasn’t going to let anything happen to old Blue. That’s my baby,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

