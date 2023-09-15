Your Life
ADOT wants opinions on design for state Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction

The state route has been damaged since 2019.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORTILLA FLAT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been four years since a fire and then a storm destroyed a 5-mile stretch of state Route 88. That part of the highway has been closed ever since. But an Arizona Department of Transportation study is working on a plan to safely reopen the historic road. Public comment on ADOT’s design recommendations ends Friday.

Tortilla Flat is a tiny town with a population of six. But thousands of people worldwide pass through one stop on the Apache Trail every year. It’s been tough for tourism ever since part of state Route 88 was damaged and shut down. To Katie Ellering – the Apache Trail is more than a highway. It’s a historic loop of adventure that’s worth preserving and maintaining. State Route 88 was created in 1904 to give construction access to workers building the Roosevelt Dam. The narrow, winding road cuts through the Superstition Mountains and parts are unpaved.

The Woodbury Fire in June 2019 burned 123,875, making it the fifth largest wildfire in Arizona’s history. A few months later, a storm poured 6 inches of rain onto the fire scar. The runoff and rockslide damaged the road near Fish Creek. ADOT says it is working to fix that with a recommendation to pave and widen parts of the road, add guardrails and improve the drainage system. The goal is to make the highway resilient to future storms.

In the meantime, detours are available, but Ellering says what used to be a 15-minute drive now takes three hours. There’s concern about emergency response time and how long it’s taking ADOT to act. “There’s definitely a lot of frustration,” said Ellering.

ADOT says it will be several years before the road reopens. They say they need to finalize a design plan and secure federal funding. ADOT is accepting public comment through Friday. Comments can be submitted to ADOT in the following ways:

  • During an in-person meeting
  • Email at mhayes@logansimpson.com
  • Phone at (480) 967-1343
  • Mail to: SR 88 Study, c/o Marshall Hayes, Logan Simpson, 51 West Third St., Suite 450, Tempe, AZ 85281

