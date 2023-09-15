ADOT asking for public feedback on Interstate 17 speed limit in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you experienced speeding or slow drivers on Interstate 17 in Phoenix? Now, you can share your thoughts about the speed limit down the freeway stretch in a new survey.

The Arizona Department of Public Transportation is launching a public survey to find an appropriate speed limit on I-17 between the I-10 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor and Peoria Avenue. This study comes after legislation was passed that calls for a minimum speed limit of 65 miles per hour on any freeway in counties with over three million people. The speed limit in that area is currently 55 miles per hour.

The survey is open now through Sept. 30. Drivers can submit their feedback here or by email at projects@azdot.gov. You can also call (855) 712-8530 or mail your comments to:

I-17 Speed Limit Study

ADOT Community Relations

1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F

Phoenix, AZ 85007

The study is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

