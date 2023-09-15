Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car

Latest News

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers; Biden sending aides to help
Roughly 13,000 U.S. auto workers went on strike after talks broke down with Detroit's big three...
What the auto workers strike means for car inventory, parts and more
The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.
1 person dies after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club, health officials say
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Concrete truck vs. wood bridge - bridge loses