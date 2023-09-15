Your Life
2 suspects arrested for stealing wallets from women at Scottsdale grocery stores

File image.(File image: Scottsdale Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Two suspects are in custody after Scottsdale police say they targeted elderly women at grocery stores to steal their property.

According to Scottsdale police, 26-year-old Ahzane Williams and 27-year-old Toniesha Odom would talk to the victims to distract them and then steal wallets and phones from their purses. The suspects would then reportedly use the stolen credit cards to immediately buy high-value gift cards.

All four crimes happened over a short period of time on Saturday, Sept. 9. In the first incident at an Albertsons store at Scottsdale and Thomas roads, the victim reported that a woman distracted her with conversation while she was turned away from her purse. After the conversation was over, she realized several items were missing. A similar situation was later reported at a Bashas’ store at Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive when a woman’s wallet and iPhone were stolen from a shopping cart.

The third theft happened at a Basha’s store near Hayden and Indian School roads. The victim told officers that a woman tried talking to her several times while she was shopping. When she went to check out, she realized her wallet was missing from inside her purse.

At a Fry’s store near Indian School and Miller roads later that day, two wallets were stolen from a woman’s purse. After reviewing store surveillance video, police say Odom approached the woman and began a conversation while Williams took items from her purse that was in a shopping cart child seat.

Scottsdale police were able to identify the suspects and arrested Williams and Odom following a traffic stop. Police say additional credit cards, gift cards and IDs were found in the car, leading detectives to additional victims. Both were booked into the Maricopa County jail for aggravated identity theft of three or more people.

If you believe you were the victim of a similar crime in Scottsdale, police ask that you call the department’s non-emergency line at (480) 312-5000. If it happened in another part of the Valley, contact that city’s police department.

