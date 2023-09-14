Woman arrested, second suspect on the loose after stabbing outside Phoenix bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --- A woman is in custody and another is on the run after a stabbing left one person hurt outside a Phoenix bar late Wednesday night. Around 10 p.m., officers arrived at Ain’t Nicks Tavern near 27th and Glendale avenues and found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say two women assaulted the victim before stabbing her and then took off from the scene. A witness followed one of the women, but when the suspect realized she was being followed, police say she began firing multiple rounds. The bystander wasn’t hurt during the shooting, but that suspect has not been found.

The other suspect, 31-year-old Collette Teodorski, was found and detained by officers. Teodorski was booked on aggravated assault. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness to remain anonymous.

