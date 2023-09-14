Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman arrested, second suspect on the loose after stabbing outside Phoenix bar

The victim was stabbed outside Ain’t Nicks Tavern near 27th and Glendale avenues.
The victim was stabbed outside Ain’t Nicks Tavern near 27th and Glendale avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --- A woman is in custody and another is on the run after a stabbing left one person hurt outside a Phoenix bar late Wednesday night. Around 10 p.m., officers arrived at Ain’t Nicks Tavern near 27th and Glendale avenues and found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say two women assaulted the victim before stabbing her and then took off from the scene. A witness followed one of the women, but when the suspect realized she was being followed, police say she began firing multiple rounds. The bystander wasn’t hurt during the shooting, but that suspect has not been found.

The other suspect, 31-year-old Collette Teodorski, was found and detained by officers. Teodorski was booked on aggravated assault. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness to remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa

Latest News

Crews have been busy inflating and cleaning the balloons to be used in the parade, including...
Officials prepping for 2023 VRBO Fiesta Bowl parade
In this week's Dirty Dining report, other violations include black organic growth in an ice...
Frozen goat stored in bags among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday on Lower Buckeye Road near 79th Avenue.
2 women critically injured in west Phoenix crash
A Mesa roofing company has been busy fixing homes left damaged by a microburst that passed...
Mesa roofing company fixing homes damaged by microburst