A warming trend ahead for Phoenix before a cool down next week

AZFamily First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday, 9/14/2023
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It wasn’t a bad start to our morning around the Phoenix area, with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. It was a bit humid as the day started, but expect to see drier conditions later this afternoon. There is still a chance of storms along the rim, but conditions should stay dry here in the Valley.

A high-pressure system is building as we get closer to the weekend, and it will warm things up to around 105 on both Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind that our average high this time of year is 101.

The good news is the heat will be short-lived. We have a nice trough of low pressure that will move in and cool things down starting next week. In fact, temperatures look to stay below average during the whole work week.  That’s something we have been waiting for for a long time!  Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast for the next week or so.

We have had just .17″ of rain for the season, the driest monsoon ever.

