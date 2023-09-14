Your Life
Temperature roller coaster ahead for metro Phoenix

GMAZ
GMAZ(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunshine and dry weather returns to the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 70s and 80s will warm to about 101 degrees this afternoon under mostly clear skies. 101 is exactly average for Phoenix this time of year.

Enough residual moisture from the past few days storms plus new weather disturbances moving through the state will keep storm chances in the forecast in the high country today. Gila County could see a few isolated storms, along with Northern Arizona spots, mainly along and north of Interstate 40.

Storm chances look slim statewide after today as dry air begins to move into Arizona. Building high pressure will bring warmer afternoon temperatures this weekend as well. Look for highs near 105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Fortunately, the warmup is short-lived as a trough of low pressure brings a cooling trend by the middle of next week. Although rain chances don’t look promising at this point, we should see a nice temperature drop to the mid 90s for afternoon temperatures and some 60s and 70s during the mornings by midweek.

