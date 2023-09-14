Your Life
Serious crash involving semi-truck closes part of I-10 near Tonopah

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Tonopah is closed after a crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said a semi-truck driver may have jackknifed and hit two other cars at 411th Avenue. DPS says there are serious injuries but wouldn’t elaborate.

The westbound lanes of the freeway aren’t affected. An investigation into the crash is underway.

