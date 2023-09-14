Serious crash involving semi-truck closes part of I-10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Tonopah is closed after a crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said a semi-truck driver may have jackknifed and hit two other cars at 411th Avenue. DPS says there are serious injuries but wouldn’t elaborate.

The westbound lanes of the freeway aren’t affected. An investigation into the crash is underway.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is closed near Tonopah.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 91.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/tlYGlrnvGm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 14, 2023

