Search underway for suspect who opened fire on Coconino County deputies

Aaron Rose, 51, is accused of shooting at deputies investigating a domestic violence case.
Aaron Rose, 51, is accused of shooting at deputies investigating a domestic violence case.(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are searching for a man accused of shooting at Coconino County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating a domestic violence case Thursday morning. He’s been identified as 51-year-old Aaron Rose.

Just before 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in Valle for reports of domestic violence involving a weapon. Deputies and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper arrived and spoke with the victim, who said Rose had fled and was possibly armed.

While searching the area, the sheriff’s office says deputies were fired upon from a nearby ridge line. No one was hurt and deputies pulled back to set up a perimeter. The Northern Arizona Tactical Team was then requested, as well as a DPS helicopter. Rose has not yet been located.

Rose is described as a White male, approximately 5′10″ and 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at (928) 774-4523 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

