Scottsdale family calls for help in finding their missing son: ‘There’s no closure’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been more than two years since Ethan Benjamin Ristow went missing on a summer afternoon. So far, there are no answers as to where he may be. “You know, there’s no closure, and that’s a very difficult aspect of it,” said Ethan’s dad, Ethan Ristow Sr.

He said his son went to lunch on August 20, 2021, with his wife and two kids in Fountain Hills. The family later went to a splash pad and decided to go off-roading on the way back home near E. Last Trail on tribal land. “They were driving around and found this jeep trail on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa land, and took that and had some car trouble,” Ethan Ristow Sr. said.

Ethan Ristow Sr. said when the car broke down, it was approaching dusk, so his son went to go look for help near Highway 87 and Shea Boulevard while the wife and kids waited on the trail. But after waiting for a couple of hours, they knew something was wrong. The mom and kids made their way to Highway 87 and were picked up by a good Samaritan. Ethan Benjamin Ristow has not been seen since.

The family said they and the Salt River Police Department have conducted several searches, but no legitimate leads have been found. “The investigation has never moved in any particular direction. Not a step,” Ethan Ristow Sr. said.

As time passes, Ethan Ristow Sr. hopes to one day get closure. “The worry is still there and the not knowing is still there,” he said.

If you or someone you know may have information that will help find Ethan Benjamin Ristow, you’re asked to contact the Salt River Police Department at (480) 850-8200. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES” or “274637″. Next, you will start typing your message with “SALTRIVERPD” followed by your message.

