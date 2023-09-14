Your Life
Part of I-10 near Tonopah reopened after serious crash involving semi-truck

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Tonopah is back open after a crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said a semi-truck driver may have jackknifed and hit two other cars at 411th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. DPS says there are serious injuries but wouldn’t elaborate. The eastbound lanes were closed for about two and a half hours before they were reopened. Traffic was backed up for about 19 miles at the height of the closure.

The westbound lanes of the freeway aren’t affected. An investigation into the crash is underway.

