Parent, student arrested during fight at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight at a high school in Phoenix ended with a parent and student in custody, investigators say.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at Sunnyslope High School responded to a fight on campus. According to court paperwork, a parent, 35-year-old Brittany Richards, was at the school because of a fight between her child and other students. Investigators say Richards confronted and yelled at several students, which got the attention of multiple staff members. Richards was also allegedly threatening the students.

Officers arrived at the school and tried to detain her. However, police say Richards began to scream and pull her arms away from officers attempting to handcuff her. Three officers were needed to put Richards in handcuffs, court paperwork states. Richards and another student were then taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported during the fight. Richards was booked on one count of resisting arrest and one count of interfering with an educational institution. The student was taken to a juvenile detention center on charges of assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.