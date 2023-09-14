Your Life
Parent, student arrested during fight at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix

Richards was booked on one count of resisting arrest and one count of interfering with an educational institution.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight at a high school in Phoenix ended with a parent and student in custody, investigators say.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at Sunnyslope High School responded to a fight on campus. According to court paperwork, a parent, 35-year-old Brittany Richards, was at the school because of a fight between her child and other students. Investigators say Richards confronted and yelled at several students, which got the attention of multiple staff members. Richards was also allegedly threatening the students.

Officers arrived at the school and tried to detain her. However, police say Richards began to scream and pull her arms away from officers attempting to handcuff her. Three officers were needed to put Richards in handcuffs, court paperwork states. Richards and another student were then taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported during the fight. Richards was booked on one count of resisting arrest and one count of interfering with an educational institution. The student was taken to a juvenile detention center on charges of assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.

