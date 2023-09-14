Man hit, killed while crossing street in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd and Peoria avenues for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured who minutes later was pronounced dead from his injuries. Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives as they work to learn what led up to the crash.

Peoria Avenue is closed between 23rd Avenue and 25th Avenue. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

