Man hit, killed while crossing street in Phoenix

A white Chevy vehicle sustained front end damage.
A white Chevy vehicle sustained front end damage.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd and Peoria avenues for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured who minutes later was pronounced dead from his injuries. Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives as they work to learn what led up to the crash.

Peoria Avenue is closed between 23rd Avenue and 25th Avenue. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
Video shows the semis and the car stayed on scene.
The team at the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner puts in hard work to determine...
A roofing company repaired about 12 homes in the Mesa area after a devastating monsoon storm...
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
