Man dies after being hit by three vehicles on I-10 freeway near Sacaton

SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety early Thursday morning.

Troopers tell Arizona’s Family that a two semis and a car hit a man who was on westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Blanca Rd, just north of Sacaton around midnight. All three vehicles stayed on scene and the drivers were reportedly cooperating with investigators. Detectives are now trying to figure out why and how the man ended up on the freeway. Investigators haven’t released the man’s identity.

The freeway was closed for several hours throughout the early morning but reopened around 5:30 a.m. There was no other information released. The investigation remains ongoing.

