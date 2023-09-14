Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a...
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (AP) — Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.

McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.

Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.

A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.

McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.

McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.

The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa

Latest News

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn’t enough for GOP
File image
2 students arrested after social media threat against elementary school in Goodyear