Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa.
‘This was the last straw’: Man accused of killing CVS Pharmacy store manager in Mesa

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Cluff was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.
Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend with pellet gun in Tonopah
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday