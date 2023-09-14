Flagstaff Fire EMT honored for rare achievement

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Flagstaff Fire Department EMT is being honored for an achievement only held by a few professionals. The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians recognized Deputy Fire Chief Chris Fennell for achieving 20 consecutive years of national EMS certification.

Fennell has been serving the Flagstaff community since 1999 and was nationally registered as a paramedic in 2003. However, to keep and maintain the status as an EMT, Fennell completed the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in the nation. Great job!

