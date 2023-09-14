Your Life
Flagstaff Fire EMT honored for rare achievement

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Flagstaff Deputy Fire Chief Chris Fennell achieved 20 consecutive years of national EMS certification. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Flagstaff Fire Department EMT is being honored for an achievement only held by a few professionals. The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians recognized Deputy Fire Chief Chris Fennell for achieving 20 consecutive years of national EMS certification.

Fennell has been serving the Flagstaff community since 1999 and was nationally registered as a paramedic in 2003. However, to keep and maintain the status as an EMT, Fennell completed the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in the nation. Great job!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

