Coolidge schools locked down as police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

Coolidge police sent an alert via social media early Thursday afternoon.
Coolidge police sent an alert via social media early Thursday afternoon.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) All schools in the Pinal County city of Coolidge have been locked down as a precaution as police search for a fugitive.

Coolidge police issued the alert via social media around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, asking residents to avoid areas west of 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road. Schools in that immediate area include Imagine Prep Coolidge High School and Imagine Coolidge Elementary.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for the fugitive, who is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

