Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
By Jason Barry
Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 13, 2023:

Tony’s Cocktail Lounge - 5930 W. Greenway Rd., Glendale

3 violations

  • Employee handled cash and then made drinks without washing hands
  • White claw cans stored with ice used for customers
  • Heavy build-up on soda dispenser

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina - 2820 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employees not washing hands properly
  • Black organic growth in ice machine
  • Raw beef patties and shrimp not kept cold enough

Nandini Indian Cuisine - 1845 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe

3 violations

  • White fuzzy organic material on dried food
  • Food debris in strainer holes
  • Raw frozen goat stored in grocery bags

KFC - 705 W. Baseline Road, Tempe

3 violations

  • Employee handled raw chicken then cooked chicken
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Floor drain sink not draining

Sacks - 4247 E Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee drinks above prep table
  • Soup not kept cold enough
  • Employee touching raw bacon then avocados
  • Potato salad not kept at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Rolberto’s - 5032 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

Saigon Pho and Seafood - 1381 N. Alma School Road, Chandler

Otto Pizza and Pastry - 804 S. Ash Ave., Tempe

Dazzo’s Dog House - 6143 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale

Riverboat Bingo - 18300 W. Bell Road, - Surprise

MV Snacks and Sushi - 1468 E. Main Street, Mesa

