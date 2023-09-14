Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 13, 2023:

Tony’s Cocktail Lounge - 5930 W. Greenway Rd., Glendale

3 violations

Employee handled cash and then made drinks without washing hands

White claw cans stored with ice used for customers

Heavy build-up on soda dispenser

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina - 2820 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Employees not washing hands properly

Black organic growth in ice machine

Raw beef patties and shrimp not kept cold enough

Nandini Indian Cuisine - 1845 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe

3 violations

White fuzzy organic material on dried food

Food debris in strainer holes

Raw frozen goat stored in grocery bags

KFC - 705 W. Baseline Road, Tempe

3 violations

Employee handled raw chicken then cooked chicken

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Floor drain sink not draining

Sacks - 4247 E Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee drinks above prep table

Soup not kept cold enough

Employee touching raw bacon then avocados

Potato salad not kept at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Rolberto’s - 5032 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

Saigon Pho and Seafood - 1381 N. Alma School Road, Chandler

Otto Pizza and Pastry - 804 S. Ash Ave., Tempe

Dazzo’s Dog House - 6143 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale

Riverboat Bingo - 18300 W. Bell Road, - Surprise

MV Snacks and Sushi - 1468 E. Main Street, Mesa

