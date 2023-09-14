Your Life
Balloon preparations underway for 2023 VRBO Fiesta Bowl parade

Crews have been busy inflating and cleaning the balloons to be used in the parade, including Arizona’s Family own balloon!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though the Fiesta Bowl is months away, preparations for the parade are well underway! Crews have been busy inflating and cleaning the balloons to be used in the parade, including the Arizona’s Family balloon.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2023, while the Fiesta Bowl will be held New Year’s Day. This year will mark the 44th Fiesta Bowl parade! “It’s literally an expression of all that’s great about Arizona. It’s a commercial for the entire country to bring people here to visit our state, to learn more about it and why they should come back,” said Erik Moses, Fiesta Bowl CEO. “The balloons have been sleeping since the last Fiesta Bowl and we’ve woken them up and we’re getting ready to go for the parade,” added Andy Steinman, CEO of Next Generation Inflatables.

For more information about the Fiesta Bowl, click or tap here.

