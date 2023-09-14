Balloon preparations underway for 2023 VRBO Fiesta Bowl parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though the Fiesta Bowl is months away, preparations for the parade are well underway! Crews have been busy inflating and cleaning the balloons to be used in the parade, including the Arizona’s Family balloon.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2023, while the Fiesta Bowl will be held New Year’s Day. This year will mark the 44th Fiesta Bowl parade! “It’s literally an expression of all that’s great about Arizona. It’s a commercial for the entire country to bring people here to visit our state, to learn more about it and why they should come back,” said Erik Moses, Fiesta Bowl CEO. “The balloons have been sleeping since the last Fiesta Bowl and we’ve woken them up and we’re getting ready to go for the parade,” added Andy Steinman, CEO of Next Generation Inflatables.

For more information about the Fiesta Bowl, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.