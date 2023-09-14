2 women critically injured in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash in west Phoenix has left two women seriously hurt.

The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Lower Buckeye Road near 79th Avenue. When Phoenix fire crews arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash and at least one person trapped. Fire officials say two women in their 30s were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Expect traffic delays in the area as police investigate the crash. Lower Buckeye Road is closed in both directions. Check back for updates.

