2 students arrested after social media threat against elementary school in Goodyear

By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Police say two students have been arrested after a threat involving an elementary school in Goodyear was found posted online.

Wednesday night, Goodyear police say a Desert Thunder Elementary student saw a threat against the school posted on social media. The student told their parents, who called police. Officers went to the home of the student who allegedly posted the threat and recovered a replica gun that was painted to look real. The student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Detectives learned a second student was involved in making the threat and obtained a search warrant for another home Thursday morning. That student was also taken into custody. Police say that a gun in the house was accessible to the child.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Avondale Elementary School District for more information.

