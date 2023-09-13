Surprise couple gets $493 refund from travel website

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Launa Winegrad and her husband say they want to see their daughter in Denver. “We have driven up there before,” Launa explained to On Your Side. “But we’re getting up in years, and we’re older, and she thought that we shouldn’t be driving. Just take a plane.”

With driving out of the question, Launa turned to a travel website called MyFlightSearch.com where she purchased two roundtrip tickets for $493.54. But due to unexpected health complications, her husband had a month before their trip, the couple was forced to cancel. “Because of my husband’s situation, yeah, of course we were very disappointed.”

MyFlightSearch.com canceled the couple’s trip with no questions and even sent Launa this email saying, “... per our conversation and as agreed, we have canceled your booking number with no cancellation fee. We have submitted a refund request in the amount of $493.54.”

But that was back in June, and Launa says MyFlightSearch has not returned the money. Launa says she calls the company constantly and finally contacted On Your Side for help. “I figured Gary (Harper) is the go-to guy, and I know this is a relatively a small amount of money that he has retrieved for people.”

On Your Side got a hold of MyFlightSearch.com and asked them to look into the couple’s refund that was promised. The company immediately looked into the issue and wrote back, saying, “Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to Ms. Winegrad. The refund of $493.54 has been processed to her Visa card...”

And just like that, Launa says she received that $493.54 credit to her account. Launa says she’s been trying for months to get her money, and it took On Your Side to get it done. “I made at least 50 to 75 phone calls (to the company) and got the run-around. And then, Gary Harper makes one phone call, and I had my money in one day. So, wow! All I can say is thank you.”

MyFlightSearch.Com was great to work with, and On Your Side appreciates their involvement and quick resolution. Their company statement is below:

Dear Mr. Harper, Greetings from MyFlightSearch.com! Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to Ms. Winegrad. Please be advised that we have processed full refund of the booking. The refund of $493.54 has been processed to her Visa card ending in ****. Please be advised that it usually takes 5-7 business days for the refund to be credited to the account, due to the bank procedures. While it may take up to 1 billing to cycle for the refund to appear on the statement, but the refund will be credited to the account within 5-7 business days. I apologize once again for any inconvenience caused on this occasion to Ms. Winegrad and hope that she will provide us another chance to serve her better. Warm regards,

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.