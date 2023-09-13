Your Life
Several detained after shooting outside Phoenix strip club leaves man hurt

The shooting happened at Centerfolds Cabaret near 21st and Northern avenues.
The shooting happened at Centerfolds Cabaret near 21st and Northern avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting outside a Phoenix strip club left one man hurt early Wednesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at Centerfolds Cabaret near 21st and Northern avenues and found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say as officers were arriving at the scene, they stopped a car attempting to get away. The people inside the car were detained and are connected to the shooting. However, it’s unclear how many people were detained. The investigation is ongoing.

