Several detained after shooting outside Phoenix strip club leaves man hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting outside a Phoenix strip club left one man hurt early Wednesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at Centerfolds Cabaret near 21st and Northern avenues and found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say as officers were arriving at the scene, they stopped a car attempting to get away. The people inside the car were detained and are connected to the shooting. However, it’s unclear how many people were detained. The investigation is ongoing.

