Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An NFL insider says Colin Kaepernick’s agent has contacted the New York Jets about returning to the league.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said he spoke to Kaepernick on Tuesday who told him that his agent has reached out to the Jets about his desire to make a return to the NFL.

“I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the Jets about his desire to make an NFL return,” Schultz shared online. “Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out.

This comes a day after Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear just four plays into his debut with the team Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving the Jets with room at the quarterback position.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson led the team to a victory Monday night after replacing Rodgers.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will be the team’s starter moving forward, but he is currently the team’s only available quarterback on its depth chart.

Kaepernick played in the NFL for six seasons from 2011 to 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance during his time but also drew criticism for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the league in 2017, saying he was blacklisted because of the protests during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

A Tempe mom says employees at the daycare downplayed injuries to her son while in their care.
Mom concerned after son reportedly hurt at daycare
Family left with several bullet holes after overnight swat standoff in a glendale, Arizona...
Glendale neighbor's home hit by stray bullets
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants
At least 10 school districts in Arizona are suing tech giants like Snapchat, Meta, TikTok and...
Arizona school districts suing social media companies over mental health concerns