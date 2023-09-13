Phoenix Suns 2023-24 broadcast schedule announced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With just over a month before the 2023-24 NBA season tips off, the Phoenix Suns just announced its full broadcast schedule. As the Suns’ new local broadcasting partner, you can watch at least 70 games for free on Arizona’s Family.

That starts with five preseason games you can watch on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE) beginning on Monday, Oct. 8. While three of the first four games of the regular season will be broadcast nationally on TNT, you can catch the Suns home opener against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. You can also see every game in November right here on Arizona’s Family, including the brand-new NBA In-Season Tournament where the Suns are scheduled to play four games from Nov. 10-24.

The majority of games will be broadcast on 3TV and/or Arizona’s Family Sports throughout the season, which includes a rematch against the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Dec. 1 at the Footprint Center. The Suns will also take on the Dallas Mavericks at home at 8:30 p.m. MST on Christmas Day.

In all, you’ll be able to watch 68 games on the newly launched Arizona’s Family Sports, 50 of which will also be broadcast on 3TV (KTVK). You can find Arizona Family Sports (KPHE) over-the-air on channel 44 or on Cox channel 13. Learn more about our sports network here.

See the full broadcast schedule below:

The Suns announced its full broadcast schedule Wednesday morning. (Phoenix Suns)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.